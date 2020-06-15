Two Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad missing: Sources
Monday, 15 June 2020 () Two junior officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning, sources said. The two personnel went out of the high commission in a vehicle for official duty but did not reach their destination, they said.
They are missing for over two hours, the sources said. There is no official word on it...
