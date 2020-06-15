MEA summons Pakistan's Charge d'affaires after two Indian officials go missing
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India in the national capital after two officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing.Earlier today, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan confirmed that two of its officials are missing and the matter has been taken up with Islamabad.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a virtual rally that Nepal-India ties were bound by roti-beti, all issues will be resolved through dialogue; Indian High Commission members of staff went 'missing' in Pakistan, MEA in touch with Islamabad to trace the men; Former Goa Deputy CM called his support...