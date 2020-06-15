Global  

MEA summons Pakistan's Charge d'affaires after two Indian officials go missing

IndiaTimes Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India in the national capital after two officials of Indian High Commission in Islamabad went missing.Earlier today, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan confirmed that two of its officials are missing and the matter has been taken up with Islamabad.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Missing Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan: Efforts on to trace the two | Oneindia News

Missing Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan: Efforts on to trace the two | Oneindia News

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a virtual rally that Nepal-India ties were bound by roti-beti, all issues will be resolved through dialogue; Indian High Commission members of staff went 'missing' in Pakistan, MEA in touch with Islamabad to trace the men; Former Goa Deputy CM called his support...

Related news from verified sources

MEA summons Pak envoy as staffers go missing

 The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires to India in the national capital after two officials of Indian High...
IndiaTimes

Two Indian high commission officials missing in Pakistan

 Two Indian High Commission officials have been missing from Islamabad, Pakistan, since Monday morning. The officials were out for an official work before they...
IndiaTimes


