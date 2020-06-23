Global  

India asks Pakistan high commission to cut staff strength by 50%

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
India on Tuesday said it will reduce the staff strength in the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi by 50% and would also recall half of its officials from the Indian high commission in Islamabad amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle with the neighbouring country.Raising concern over the activities of Pakistani officials in India, the MEA told Pakistan's Charge d'affairs to India that their envoys have engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terror organizations.
