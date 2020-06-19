Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, put on oxygen support



Related videos from verified sources Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised, tests negative for Covid-19



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised due to 'high-grade fever'. He developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped on Monday night. Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published 3 days ago Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after complaining of high fever, drop in oxygen levels



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 16. He is suffering from high grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels last night. He is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus



A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this