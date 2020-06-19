Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, put on oxygen support

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for Covid-19 disease, deteriorated on Friday and is now on oxygen support. Jain, was put on oxygen support following a deterioration in his lung infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the office of Delhi health minister said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive

Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive 02:40

 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Jain's report came a day after the 55-year-old minister was admitted to a city hospital. Jain developed high fever and his oxygen level dropped on Monday night. Jain was brought to Rajiv Gandhi Super...

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised, tests negative for Covid-19 [Video]

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised, tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised due to 'high-grade fever'. He developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped on Monday night. Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published
Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after complaining of high fever, drop in oxygen levels [Video]

Delhi Health Minister hospitalised after complaining of high fever, drop in oxygen levels

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 16. He is suffering from high grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels last night. He is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus [Video]

Great-grandfather makes miracle recovery after battling coronavirus

A great-grandfather nicknamed 'Uncle Albert' who cheated death SIX times while battling coronavirus left doctors baffled - by making a miracle recovery. Robin Jones, 79, was struck down with the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this