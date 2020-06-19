Covid-19 positive Satyendar Jain's condition deteriorates, put on oxygen support
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is being treated for Covid-19 disease, deteriorated on Friday and is now on oxygen support. Jain, was put on oxygen support following a deterioration in his lung infection at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the office of Delhi health minister said.
