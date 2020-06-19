Global  

Covid: Delhi health minister admitted in ICU

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain who is battling Covid-19, was on Friday shifted to the ICU of Max hospital from a city govet facility after his condition deteriorated, sources said. The 55-year-old minister has been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level has also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to ICU.
