Nainital-based ARIES of science ministry to organise live telecast of upcoming solar eclipse on social media
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The Nainital-based Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) of the Union science & technology ministry will on Sunday organise live telecast of upcoming solar eclipse through YouTube, Facebook and popular digital meeting platform Zoom. India will on Sunday witness annular solar eclipse with the Sun appearing as a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds during the maximum phase along a narrow corridor running through Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.