PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today: All you need to know

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' today at 11:00 am, aimed to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India. The Rs 50,000 crore campaign specifically aims to help migrant workers. It is a massive rural public works scheme which aims to empower and provide livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Centre, state govts mapped skill sets of returnee migrant workers: FM Sitharaman

Centre, state govts mapped skill sets of returnee migrant workers: FM Sitharaman 02:17

 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman adderessed mediapersons ahead of launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. FM Sitharaman said, "Workers from all over the country wanted to go back to villages a little while after the lockdown began, and central and state...

