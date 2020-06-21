Global  

Solar Eclipse 2020: When, where, how to watch 'ring of fire' live online

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
India will witness the year's first and the decade's last solar eclipse on SUnday June 21. The eclipse would be visible in its annular form in different parts of the country allowing stargazers to watch the 'ring of fire' for a minute, during the phenomenon.  However, some parts of the country including Mumbai will be able to...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse

Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple to remain open on Solar Eclipse 01:05

 Srikalahasti Temple will remain open on June 21 despite Solar Eclipse and special 'abhishekam' will be performed. 300-400 devotees will be allowed every hour in the temple. The 'Ring of fire', the annual eclipse is set to take place on June 21.

Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse [Video]

Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse

Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm, however, this time there will be no arrangement to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus due to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published
Nehru Planetarium director shares safer ways to watch solar eclipse, busts myths [Video]

Nehru Planetarium director shares safer ways to watch solar eclipse, busts myths

Ahead of solar eclipse, Director of Nehru Planetarium Dr N Rathnasree not only broke myths but also informed safer methods to watch eclipse from home. "When such solar eclipses occur people visit..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published
Solar Eclipse 2020: Temples to remain closed on June 21 [Video]

Solar Eclipse 2020: Temples to remain closed on June 21

Temples will close their doors for devotees ahead of solar eclipse, which will take place on June 21. Eclipses are believed to bring negative effects and harmful radiations. Portals of Badrinath and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

