Solar Eclipse 2020: When, where, how to watch 'ring of fire' live online



Related videos from verified sources Jaipur to witness 2020's first partial solar eclipse



Jaipur will witness a partial solar eclipse on Sunday, starting from 10:15 am till 1:44 pm, however, this time there will be no arrangement to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus due to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:53 Published 10 hours ago Nehru Planetarium director shares safer ways to watch solar eclipse, busts myths



Ahead of solar eclipse, Director of Nehru Planetarium Dr N Rathnasree not only broke myths but also informed safer methods to watch eclipse from home. "When such solar eclipses occur people visit.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:02 Published 13 hours ago Solar Eclipse 2020: Temples to remain closed on June 21



Temples will close their doors for devotees ahead of solar eclipse, which will take place on June 21. Eclipses are believed to bring negative effects and harmful radiations. Portals of Badrinath and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published 14 hours ago

