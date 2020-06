Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug in India Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Saturday launched antiviral drug Favipiravir for treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 cases after it received the Indian drug regulator''s approval. It will be available under the brand name FabiFlu as a prescription-based medication for Rs 103 per tablet, with recommended dose of 1,800 mg twice a... 👓 View full article