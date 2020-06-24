Global  

Twitter flooded with memes after Baba Ramdev launches Coronil tablet to 'cure' coronavirus

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Twitter flooded with memes after Baba Ramdev launches Coronil tablet to 'cure' coronavirusAs the numbers of coronavirus cases continue to surge across the globe, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Patanjali’s Coronil tablet and claimed that it cures the virus. Baba Ramdev claimed that 69 per cent of those who were administered Coronil tablet recovered within 3 days. "Coming up with a clinically tested,...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Patanjali launches 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus

Patanjali launches 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus 03:24

 Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients...

Patanjali's Coronil: Is this govt approved medicine that you can use?| Oneindia News [Video]

Patanjali's Coronil: Is this govt approved medicine that you can use?| Oneindia News

Yoga Guru Ramdev unveiled an Ayurvedic cure for Covid-19. The tablet called Coronil is made from a mixture of ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi. But how scientific is the treatment, does the Ministry of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
International Yoga Day: Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar: Watch| Oneindia [Video]

International Yoga Day: Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar: Watch| Oneindia

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Acharya Balkrishna also performed yoga along with Baba Ramdev. They performed various..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
International Yoga Day 2020: Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth [Video]

International Yoga Day 2020: Baba Ramdev performs yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Acharya Balkrishna also performed yoga along with Baba Ramdev. They performed various..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

BackinTheBlu

HarmonyK @DailyCaller @CarpeDonktum is on Parler. We need to all follow him there and repost all memes here. Instead of shut… https://t.co/SjpAprSNDi 5 hours ago

Hendrix Careta🎸 RT @ZoomTV: #Coronil has been trending on Twitter after #Ramdev's #Patanjali launched the COVID-19 treatment kit #Covid19 #Coronavirus ht… 18 hours ago

ZoomTV

@zoomtv #Coronil has been trending on Twitter after #Ramdev's #Patanjali launched the COVID-19 treatment kit #Covid19… https://t.co/I9ltdphWzz 20 hours ago

