Twitter flooded with memes after Baba Ramdev launches Coronil tablet to 'cure' coronavirus
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () As the numbers of coronavirus cases continue to surge across the globe, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday launched Patanjali’s Coronil tablet and claimed that it cures the virus. Baba Ramdev claimed that 69 per cent of those who were administered Coronil tablet recovered within 3 days. "Coming up with a clinically tested,...
Patanjali launched 'Corolin Tablet' for coronavirus on June 23. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said, "We have prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID-19. We conducted a clinical case study and clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients...
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Acharya Balkrishna also performed yoga along with Baba Ramdev. They performed various..
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Acharya Balkrishna also performed yoga along with Baba Ramdev. They performed various..