Covid: Glenmark gets DCGI nod for favipiravir drug Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received approval from the Indian drug regulator to launch oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients in the country. It is for restricted emergency use in India. Restricted use entails responsible medication use where every patient must have signed informed consent. 👓 View full article