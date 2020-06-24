|
Vande Bharat Mission: 19,604 passengers arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far, according to the Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra. Of these, 7,218 passengers are from Mumbai, 6,681 are from other parts of Maharashtra, and 5,705 passengers are from other states.
