Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vande Bharat Mission: 19,604 passengers arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far

Mid-Day Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far, according to the Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra. Of these, 7,218 passengers are from Mumbai, 6,681 are from other parts of Maharashtra, and 5,705 passengers are from other states.

"Under the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight brings back 143 Indians from Moscow [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight brings back 143 Indians from Moscow

Air India flight from Moscow landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport with 143 Indian passengers. District Health Department screened the passengers upon their arrival. Repatriation process of stranded..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Ukraine lands in Indore [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: Air India flight from Ukraine lands in Indore

Air India flight from Ukraine landed at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. The flight carrying 144 Indians landed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on June 30. District Health Department screened the passengers..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Vande Bharat Mission: 148 Indian nationals return from Kyrgyzstan [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 148 Indian nationals return from Kyrgyzstan

Total number of 148 Indian nationals from Kyrgyzstan arrived at Indore airport on June 25. To curb the any danger of coronavirus infection, the Health Department officials conducted medical check-ups..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

No people on Vande Bharat flights to Dubai: UAE

 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has told Air India that transportation of passengers — whether UAE nationals or not — to the emirates on the repatriation...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this