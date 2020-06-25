Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area in north Kashmir Thursday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who then retaliated.
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said Pakistan is trying to send more JeM and LeT terrorists to Kashmir. Singh said they have reports of terrorists planning to carry out IED attacks on security forces. Earlier in the day, two terrorists were gunned down in encounter with security forces in Pulwama....
