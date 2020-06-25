15 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, 475 fresh cases reported
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () At least 15 more Covid-19 patients died in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state to 606, the health department said on Thursday.
