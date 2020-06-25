15 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, 475 fresh cases reported

Eleven more people succumbed to the Covid-19 in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 580, while confirmed coronavirus cases reach...

Bengal: Covid-19 death toll rises to 555 with 15 more fatalities The death toll due to Covid-19 in West Bengal rose to 555 on Sunday after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, while the tally reached 13,531 with 441 fresh...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago Also reported by • Indian Express

