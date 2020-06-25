Global  

15 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, 475 fresh cases reported

IndiaTimes Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
At least 15 more Covid-19 patients died in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to the disease in the state to 606, the health department said on Thursday.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal

Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal 03:03

 From West Bengal deciding to extend the lockdown, to Delhi's case tally crossing the 70,000-mark - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst one-day spike in cases so far, with its tally crossing the 67,000-mark. Meanwhile, the United States of America is...

