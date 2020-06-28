India sees highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,28,859
Sunday, 28 June 2020 () A record single-day surge of 19,906 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 5,28,859 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 16,095 with 410 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more...
From West Bengal deciding to extend the lockdown, to Delhi's case tally crossing the 70,000-mark - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu witnessed its worst one-day spike in cases so far, with its tally crossing the 67,000-mark. Meanwhile, the United States of America is...
Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of..
A record single-day jump of 13,586 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally to 3,80,532 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 13,586 with 336 new fatali Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day •IndiaTimes •DNA •WorldNews
The highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases went past 17,000 on Friday, pushing India's tally to 4,90,401, while the death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •DNA •WorldNews