India sees highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,28,859

A record single-day surge of 19,906 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 5,28,859 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 16,095 with 410 persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more...


