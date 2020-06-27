ED visits Ahmed Patel at home for questioning in Sandesara brothers PMLA case
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Saturday visited senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence in Delhi to question him in connection with the Sandesara brothers money laundering case, officials said. They said the three-member team reached Patel's home at 23, Mother Teresa Crescent in central Delhi and it will record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
