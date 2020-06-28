Global  

Lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra to continue beyond June 30: Uddhav Thackeray

Mid-Day Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday indicated that the ongoing lockdown restrictions will go beyond June 30, though the Unlockdown process is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track. "Don't think that the lockdown restrictions will cease after June 30...The threat of Covid-19 still looms over the state...
