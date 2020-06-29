Global  

Over 9 lakh affected in Assam floods, Brahmaputra flows above danger level in Guwahati

DNA Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 9,26,059 people have been affected in 23 districts due to the flood situation in the state.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas

Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas 02:08

 Flood situation in Assam has worsened. Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected in 16 of the state's 33 districts. Around 25,000 people are hit due to floods in Dibrugarh. The floods were triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. At least 16 people have died due to floods in this...

