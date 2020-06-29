Over 9 lakh affected in Assam floods, Brahmaputra flows above danger level in Guwahati

Flood situation in Assam has worsened. Over 2.5 lakh people have been affected in 16 of the state's 33 districts. Around 25,000 people are hit due to floods in Dibrugarh. The floods were triggered by incessant rain and rising level of Brahmaputra. At least 16 people have died due to floods in this...
Flood-like situation continues in Tinsukia district, following heavy rainfall. Water has entered several homes in worst hit parts of district. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy..