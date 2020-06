Coronavirus: Biggest single day spike in Covid-19 cases in India, around 20,000 cases|Oneindia News



India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 528,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. This is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:48 Published 2 days ago

Covid update: 60% infections in June; notice over Coronil trials; PM lauds Yogi



From the number of infections in the month of June to update of International and domestic flights in India, here are the top updates of Covid-19 pandemic. India recorded the highest daily jump of over.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:22 Published 3 days ago