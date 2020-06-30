|
DCGI gives nod to Bharat Biotech to conduct phase I and II Human clinical trials to develop vaccine
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to conduct Phase I and II Human clinical trials to develop an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19 -- in the name COVAXIN.
For this, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and BBIL had partnered to develop...
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this