PM Modi announces extension of scheme to provide free ration to poor till Nov, govt to spend additional Rs 90,000 cr Tuesday, 30 June 2020

The government will spend more than Rs 90,000 crore towards the extension of the scheme, the Prime Minister said, adding that if the amount spent towards it in the previous three months is added together, a total of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore would be spent towards PM Garib KalyanYojana.


