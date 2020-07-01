Global  

Remembering Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy: Why India celebrates National Doctor's Day on July 1

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 July 2020
India celebrates July 1 as 'National Doctor's Day' commemorating the iconic and internationally renowned medical practitioner, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who served as a physician, a freedom fighter, an educationist and a politician.
