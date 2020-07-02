Global  

Ban On TikTok: 'People will suffer like demonetisation, government decision impulsive', says Nusrat Jahan

Mid-Day Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
The Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser has received mixed reactions from the community. Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan called the move impulsive and said that just like demonetisation, many would lose their jobs due to the ban.



West Bengal: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat...
News video: 'I stand by my country': TikTok star supports Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps

'I stand by my country': TikTok star supports Centre's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps 01:14

 Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had over 4 million followers on the app, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision...

