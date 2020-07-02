Ban On TikTok: 'People will suffer like demonetisation, government decision impulsive', says Nusrat Jahan
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () The Indian government's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok and UC Browser has received mixed reactions from the community. Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan called the move impulsive and said that just like demonetisation, many would lose their jobs due to the ban.
Government of India banned 59 apps on June 29 which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order. TikTok star Muskan Sharma, who had over 4 million followers on the app, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision...
Hours after the union government's ban, TikTok India released a statement. TikTok was one of the 59 Chinese apps to be blocked by the government on June 29. In its statement, TikTok said that it didn't..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
In the wake of India-China face-off in Ladakh, the government of India has now banned 59 Chinese app which also includes the popular TikTok app. The app was not only being used by commoners but also by..