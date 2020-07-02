Madhya Pradesh: 28 ministers including 12 from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp sworn in

Video credit: ANI - Published 1 hour ago MP cabinet will work for prosperity and development of people: Jyotiraditya Scindia 01:35 28 MLAs took oath as ministers under Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on July 02. BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is not someone's team; it's the team of people of the state. They are not the ministers of the government instead they are servants of the people of the state....