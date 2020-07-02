Madhya Pradesh: 28 ministers including 12 from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp sworn in
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () *Bhopal: *Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inducted 28 new ministers on Thursday including 12 from Jyotiraditya Scindia's camp. Of the 22 Congress MLAs who resigned from the Congress to join the BJP, 14 are now in the expanded ministry.
The total strength of Scindia's camp in the ministry is now 14 as two...
28 MLAs took oath as ministers under Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on July 02. BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is not someone's team; it's the team of people of the state. They are not the ministers of the government instead they are servants of the people of the state....