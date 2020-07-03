|
Law and order situation in UP has deteriorated, CM should take strict action: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Kanpur encounter
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid condolences to the family members of eight police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur and stated that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and demanded strict action from chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
