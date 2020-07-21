Global  
 

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over attack on journalist in Ghaziabad

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state after a journalist was reportedly shot at in Ghaziabad. A journalist was shot at on Monday night because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj," she said in a tweet.
