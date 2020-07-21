Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over attack on journalist in Ghaziabad

Passing out parade held for 199 new cadets in UP's Ghaziabad



The passing out parade of 199 new cadets for UP Police organised in Ghaziabad on July 30. These cadets were training at Ghaziabad Police line for last 7 months. The senior police officials also attended the passing out parade march. SSP of Ghaziabad, Kalanidhi Naithani said, "199 new cadets have successfully completed their training of 7 months. They are trained in various indoor and outdoor activities. Senior police officials, trainers, etc are present here."

Credit: ANI