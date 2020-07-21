|
Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt over attack on journalist in Ghaziabad
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the law-and-order situation in the state after a journalist was reportedly shot at in Ghaziabad. A journalist was shot at on Monday night because he complained to the police against molestation of his niece. How will common man feel safe in such a jungle raj," she said in a tweet.
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Priyanka Gandhi Indian politician
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia targets Priyanka Gandhi over BSP MLAs controversyBJP state president Satish Poonia on Tuesday targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her tweet regarding the BSP issuing a whip to its six..
IndiaTimes
BSP whip to MLAs: Priyanka Gandhi says it is clean chit to those who murdered democracy"Undeclared spokespersons of the BJP have issued a whip in support of the BJP. But, this is not a whip but a clean chit to those who murder democracy and the..
IndiaTimes
Kidnappings on rise; fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka to UP CM"Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the..
IndiaTimes
Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of Covid-19There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk..
IndiaTimes
Ghaziabad Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
Passing out parade held for 199 new cadets in UP's Ghaziabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Journalist Vikram Joshi's family handed over cheque of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11Published
Adityanath should resign as UP CM if he can't control law and order: Congress on scribe's killingThe Congress launched an all-out attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday over the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad and said chief minister..
IndiaTimes
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
A Record Number of Black Women Are Running for US Congress
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party meeting at Jaipur hotel underwayA meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party has started at a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where party legislators and supporters are holed up,..
IndiaTimes
Amazon boss Jeff Bezos rejects claims company acted like a 'drug dealer'The Amazon boss is questioned by US Congress on one company's experience with his business.
BBC News
Trump: What Big Tech companies are doing is very bad
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:28Published
Uttar Pradesh State in India
Security tightened in UP districts bordering Nepal ahead of PM's visit to AyodhyaThey have been asked to ascertain the identity of people before allowing them through the open and porous border, he said. The ADG referred to "some intelligence..
IndiaTimes
International Tiger Day: Lucknow zoo urges people to adopt the wild cats
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this