Climate change 'fuelling deadly India lightning strikes'

IndiaTimes Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Lightning strikes during the annual monsoon that runs from June to September are fairly common in India. But officials said this year's toll in Bihar has already surpassed the total number of deaths recorded annually for the state over the past few years, even though the monsoon season has just started.
Bihar State in Eastern India

No rift in NDA, will fight Bihar Assembly polls together: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

 Union Minister for Home affairs Nityanand Rai, on Sunday, while addressing a virtual rally in Purnea, Bihar, hit out at the Congress and RJD for spreading..
IndiaTimes

Lightning strikes kill 20 in Bihar, 17 in UP; Nitish, Yogi announce Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

 At least 20 people died in five districts of Bihar while 17 people died in four districts of Uttar Pradesh.
DNA
Demand of cycles surging with growing fitness awareness: Hero Cycles CMD [Video]

Demand of cycles surging with growing fitness awareness: Hero Cycles CMD

Hero Cycles CMD Pankaj Munjal said that there has been increase in sales in parts of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha after return of migrant workers during coronavirus-induced lockdown. "Major thing I am observing, people are opting for cycles for fitness, which is a good thing for the country," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:00Published

Lalu Prasad seeks bail ahead of Bihar assembly elections

 Jailed former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad has applied for bail in the Chaibasa treasury fraudulent withdrawal case in..
IndiaTimes

