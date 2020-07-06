Global  

ICMR's claim to launch COVID-19 vaccine by Aug 15 'unscientific gaffe', says Kapil Sibal

DNA Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The comments came after ICMR's letter to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges to complete the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.
Covid update: ICMR's vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended

Covid update: ICMR's vaccine target; JEE, NEET postponed; flight ban extended

 From highest single-day spike in Covid cases in India to JEE, NEET exams getting postponed, here are the top updates on the pandemic. India recorded the highest single-day spike with over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases. The death toll due to Covid in India is now over 18,000. Meanwhile, ICMR has aimed to...

