Sawan 2020: All you need to know about significance of Shravan

Mid-Day Monday, 6 July 2020
Every year, the month of Sawan, which is the fifth month in the Nanakshahi and Hindu calendar, marks the beginning of monsoon season in India. This year, Sawan, which is also known as Shravan, starts from July 6 i.e today and will conclude on August 3. People across the country are celebrating the first 'Somvar' (Monday) of the...
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 6 on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. People believed that Lord Shiva would bless the...

