Sawan 2020: All you need to know about significance of Shravan

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Devotees flock to Delhi's Bankhandi Mahadev Temple on 1st Monday of 'Sawan' month



Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05 Published 4 hours ago

Related news from verified sources First Monday of Sawan 2020: Significance, calendar for Somvar vrats & more This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on 6th July 2020 and the month will conclude on 3rd August. Today, entire India is celebrating the first...

DNA 6 hours ago





Tweets about this