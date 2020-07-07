US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () The US has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as the world commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a Chinese crackdown on an uprising by the local population. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in India.
Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist...
Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galway Valley, Eastern Ladakh region, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives defending their national territory. "We strongly condemn the Chinese aggressive intrusion on Indian territory. Tibet's independence India's security. Jai Bharat Jai Tibet," the protesters chanted. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.
After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border transformed from Indo-Tibet border to Indo-China border, all the tensions have come up. Unless both sides resort to non-violence and dialogue, perpetual peace might be a problem and Tibet is the reason why this tension is happening." At least Twenty Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between both Indian and Chinese Armies. According to reports, Chinese side also suffered 43 casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash.
The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay reacted over Chinese incursions in Ladakh territory. "Chinese incursion in Ladakh is happening after occupation of Tibet, hence Tibet is main issue between India and China. As The Dalai Lama says, Tibet should be zone of peace, must be demilitarised. That way India-China can have peaceful border," said Lobsang Sangay. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is an organisation based in India. The CTA is also referred to as the Tibetan Government in Exile which has never been recognised by China.
Lobsang Sangay, the President of Central Tibetan Administration has warned Nepal to be careful from China's tactic of elite co-optation. He made this statement over the question asked on the recent closeness between Nepal and China. "We lost our country because of elite co-optation and China's tactic of elite co-optation takes place everywhere in the world, including in South Asia and Nepal. So be careful," said Lobsang Sangay while talking to ANI in Dharamshala on June 25. The CTA is also referred to as the Tibetan Government in Exile which has never been recognized by China.
