US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The US has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as the world commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a Chinese crackdown on an uprising by the local population. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in India.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday 02:08

 Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist...

Dalai Lama Dalai Lama Tibetan Buddhist spiritual teacher

Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China

 Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China ......
WorldNews
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh [Video]

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Tibet Tibet Plateau region in Asia


Tibet Autonomous Region Tibet Autonomous Region Autonomous region of China

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India [Video]

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galway Valley, Eastern Ladakh region, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives defending their national territory. "We strongly condemn the Chinese aggressive intrusion on Indian territory. Tibet's independence India's security. Jai Bharat Jai Tibet," the protesters chanted. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off [Video]

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border transformed from Indo-Tibet border to Indo-China border, all the tensions have come up. Unless both sides resort to non-violence and dialogue, perpetual peace might be a problem and Tibet is the reason why this tension is happening." At least Twenty Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between both Indian and Chinese Armies. According to reports, Chinese side also suffered 43 casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President [Video]

Tibet main issue between India and China: Central Tibetan Administration President

The President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay reacted over Chinese incursions in Ladakh territory. "Chinese incursion in Ladakh is happening after occupation of Tibet, hence Tibet is main issue between India and China. As The Dalai Lama says, Tibet should be zone of peace, must be demilitarised. That way India-China can have peaceful border," said Lobsang Sangay. The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is an organisation based in India. The CTA is also referred to as the Tibetan Government in Exile which has never been recognised by China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

Dharamshala Dharamshala City in Himachal Pradesh, India

Nepal needs to be careful of China's tactics: Central Tibetan Administration [Video]

Nepal needs to be careful of China's tactics: Central Tibetan Administration

Lobsang Sangay, the President of Central Tibetan Administration has warned Nepal to be careful from China's tactic of elite co-optation. He made this statement over the question asked on the recent closeness between Nepal and China. "We lost our country because of elite co-optation and China's tactic of elite co-optation takes place everywhere in the world, including in South Asia and Nepal. So be careful," said Lobsang Sangay while talking to ANI in Dharamshala on June 25. The CTA is also referred to as the Tibetan Government in Exile which has never been recognized by China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh State in northern India

Large projects on to augment India's border infra: Gadkari

 To augment India's border infrastructure, a large number of highway projects are underway including in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand,..
IndiaTimes
Tourism likely to commence in a week: Himachal Pradesh CM [Video]

Tourism likely to commence in a week: Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh has decided to open the state for tourists and the tourism department. The state government will issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of the tourism industry.Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "As far as tourism is concerned, the tourists will have to come minimum for five to seven days and SOPs would be issued by Monday."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Watch: People thrash police personnel in HP's Dadasiba over a death case [Video]

Watch: People thrash police personnel in HP's Dadasiba over a death case

In a viral video, police personnel were seen being beaten up by people. The incident happened in Himachal Pradesh's Dadasiba. While speaking to media persons, Kangra SP V Ranjan said, "People were angry over a death case. We've noted their concerns and are investigating it. Also, we've registered case in connection with manhandling of the personnel."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Tibetan people Tibetan people ethnic group

Watch: Tibetan members in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali [Video]

Watch: Tibetan members in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali

Members of Tibetan community in exile cheer for Indian forces in Manali, as vehicles of army troops passed through the region, en route the border area in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

News Story Hbd Dalai Lama [Video]

News Story Hbd Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama turned 85 on July 6. Tibetans paid their respect to Dalai Lama on the occasion. Prime Minister of Tibetan govt in-exile Dr Lobsang Sangay cut cake to mark Dalai..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:23Published
Dalai Lama: 'We need compassion and humanity' [Video]

Dalai Lama: 'We need compassion and humanity'

The BBC's Justin Rowlatt checks back in with the Dalai Lama by video call, three years after meeting him in person.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:46Published
Vande Bharat Mission: 3 flights carrying Indian passengers to India take off from Oman [Video]

Vande Bharat Mission: 3 flights carrying Indian passengers to India take off from Oman

Three flights carrying Indian passengers will take off from Oman to India on May 30. The special flight will carry Indian passengers for Jaipur, Ahmadabad, and Trivandrum. "We are thankful to Indian..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Why India banned 59 apps including the wildly popular TikTok over a geopolitical dispute with China

Why India banned 59 apps including the wildly popular TikTok over a geopolitical dispute with China · India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps on June 29, including TikTok. · The ban follows a border skirmish between India and China in the disputed territory of...
Business Insider

US thanks India for hosting Dalai Lama since 1959

 The US has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959 as the world commemorated the 85th birthday of the Tibetan spiritual leader. The Dalai Lama has...
IndiaTimes

The Latest: India’s coronavirus death toll passes 20,000

 NEW DELHI — India’s death toll from the coronavirus has passed 20,000, with case numbers surging past 700,000. The country reported 467 new deaths in the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •IndiaTimes

