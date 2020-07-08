Global  

Vikas Dubey escapes from Faridabad hotel before cops arrive

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana police detained three aides of Vikas Dubey after it raided a hotel in Faridabad in search of the gangster, who is the main accused in the Bikru village shootout in which eight policemen were killed. The UP STF came to know about Dubey’s location on Tuesday evening and passed on the information to the Faridabad police, but before the cops reached, Dubey, along with his four aides, managed to escape.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cops put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur

Cops put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur 01:51

 Police officials put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur district on July 06. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter which took place on July 03 in Bikaru village. Police is doing joint patrolling with team of forest officials and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to nab Vikas...

