Vikas Dubey escapes from Faridabad hotel before cops arrive

Kanpur encounter: Will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey is arrested, says UP Police



While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM had visited the spot and met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 crore has been provided for kin of the deceased and extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family was also announced." He also added that the UP Police will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey and his accomplices are arrested.

