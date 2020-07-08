Vikas Dubey escapes from Faridabad hotel before cops arrive
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () A team of Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana police detained three aides of Vikas Dubey after it raided a hotel in Faridabad in search of the gangster, who is the main accused in the Bikru village shootout in which eight policemen were killed. The UP STF came to know about Dubey’s location on Tuesday evening and passed on the information to the Faridabad police, but before the cops reached, Dubey, along with his four aides, managed to escape.
Police officials put up posters of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in UP's Lakhimpur district on July 06. He is the main accused in Kanpur encounter which took place on July 03 in Bikaru village. Police is doing joint patrolling with team of forest officials and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to nab Vikas...
While briefing the media in Lucknow on July 07, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar spoke on updates of Kanpur encounter. He said, "40 teams and Special Task Force (STF) are working. We are collecting information on his (Vikas Dubey) accomplices and members of family. Where did they get such huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home." "The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered," UP ADG added.
While briefing the media on Kanpur encounter, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that the policemen who got injured during the encounter are out of danger. He further added, "The CM had visited the spot and met families of the deceased. Ex-gratia Rs 1 crore has been provided for kin of the deceased and extraordinary pension announced. Job for one member of each bereaved family was also announced." He also added that the UP Police will not sit quietly until and unless Vikas Dubey and his accomplices are arrested.
Swarm of locusts entered Gurugram and Faridabad on June 27 inching closer to national capital. A local was seen beating drum in Jhajjar to scare away swarm, while district administration was using sirens to scare away the insects. Swarms were also seen over Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway in massive numbers. Administration had issued warning asking residents to keep windows shut and make noise.
Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on June 08 said the shopping malls in the state will reopen from June 08, in line with the directives issued by centre, except in Gurugram and Faridabad to prevent further spread of coronavirus. On reopening of places of worship, Chautala said, "All places of worship can reopen from 8th June in the state, but no religious gathering is allowed. Social distancing norms must be followed."
A beautiful rainbow was seen over Faridabad's sky following rainfall in the area on May 31. Haryana's neighbouring state Delhi received light rains today. As a result of rainfall, the areas near Delhi-Faridabad border saw commuters struggling to pass through waterlogged roads.
Aerial spraying of pesticide was conducted by a helicopter in Jodhpur's Kerlanada on July 04. It was done as a part of locust control operation. Swarms of locusts have taken over the skies several states including Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The desert locusts are a species of locust, short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour crops in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods.
The Haryana Health Department has noticed that in various hospitals that people, who are suffering from other diseases are scared to visit hospital due to COVID-19 infection. Considering the fact Haryana health officials have come up with an idea of separate emergency ward for COVID-19 patients, which divide any contact of them to normal patients. Haryana State Health Systems Resource Centre Dr Sonia Trikha Khullar on July briefed about the new systematic process for the COVID-19 patients and patients dealing with other diseases.
Injured policeman, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, recalled the Kanpur shootout. Singh survived the deadly attack on police team that had gone for a raid. He recalled events of the intervening night of July..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:02Published