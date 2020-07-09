Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dastardly terrorist attack on Wasim Bari, those responsible for laxity will be punished: Ram Madhav

DNA Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
BJP leader Ram Madhav has condemned the killing of Wasim Bari, who was shot dead by terrorists along with his father and brother in Bandipora on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wasim Bari Wasim Bari Pakistani cricketer

BJP leader, brother and father shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Bandipora

 Wasim Bari was the former district president of the BJP in Bandipora.
DNA

Ram Madhav Ram Madhav Indian politician

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh [Video]

Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav paid tribute to Dalai Lama on his 85th birth anniversary in Leh. He also paid tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He also cut the cakes on the occasion. Ram Madhav was accompanied by BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

Ram Madhav takes dig at Rahul; says Emergency will never come back

 In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said leaders whose grandparents were responsible for imposing..
IndiaTimes
Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav [Video]

Manipur govt is stable, to complete full term: Ram Madhav

BJP Leader Ram Madhav on Manipur government's stability said that the government has been winning elections and it will be stable until 2022. Ram Madhav said, "Today, we are felicitating our newly elected member of Rajya Sabha. It was a grand victory for people of Manipur BJP leadership. We are being asked about stability of Government since 1 year, it is stable and it has been winning elections and will be stable until 2022."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family [Video]

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family

BJP's state president, Ravinder Raina reacted on the deaths of former Bandipora BJP president Sheikh Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother by the terrorists. He said, "Pakistan's terrorists have done a cowardly act by killing Sheikh Wasim Bari Sahab and his brother Umar Sultan and his father. The terrorists attacked them from behind. Sheikh Wasim was a hard working member of BJP. He was a good son of Bharat Mata. The blood of our workers will not go in vain. We will take revenge for every drop of blood. Both Pakistan and its terrorists have to pay for this sin."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Bandipore district Bandipore district District of Jammu and Kashmir in India

Suspicious IED found in JandK's Bandipora [Video]

Suspicious IED found in JandK's Bandipora

A suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found by security forces in JandK's Bandipora district on June 13. It consists of a small cylinder with timer near a bridge on River Erin in Bandipora. It was found near Popchan Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP) today. The traffic has been stopped and Joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is on the job. According to the Chinar Corps of Indian Army, the area has been sanitised and suspected IED being neutralised by bomb disposal squad. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Dastardly terrorist attack on Wasim Bari, those responsible for laxity will be punished: Ram Madhav

 BJP leader Ram Madhav has condemned the killing of Wasim Bari, who was shot dead by terrorists along with his father and brother in Bandipora on Wednesday.
DNA

J&K: BJP leader, his father & brother killed

 A BJP leader, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday night. Terrorists opened fire on Wasim...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Kashmir leader’s killing huge loss for party, sacrifice will not go in vain: Nadda

 Mr. Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday night, said DGP Dilbagh Singh.
Hindu


Tweets about this