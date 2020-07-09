Dastardly terrorist attack on Wasim Bari, those responsible for laxity will be punished: Ram Madhav

"Will take revenge for every drop of blood": Ravinder Raina on gruesome killings of Wasim Bari and family



BJP's state president, Ravinder Raina reacted on the deaths of former Bandipora BJP president Sheikh Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother by the terrorists. He said, "Pakistan's terrorists have done a cowardly act by killing Sheikh Wasim Bari Sahab and his brother Umar Sultan and his father. The terrorists attacked them from behind. Sheikh Wasim was a hard working member of BJP. He was a good son of Bharat Mata. The blood of our workers will not go in vain. We will take revenge for every drop of blood. Both Pakistan and its terrorists have to pay for this sin."

