Dastardly terrorist attack on Wasim Bari, those responsible for laxity will be punished: Ram Madhav
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
BJP leader Ram Madhav has condemned the killing of Wasim Bari, who was shot dead by terrorists along with his father and brother in Bandipora on Wednesday.
