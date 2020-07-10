Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern Ladakh

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh with top military brass in view of the withdrawal of troops from the friction points by China's Peoples Liberation Army, government sources said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China

Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China 01:34

 The Border Roads Organisation is reportedly expanding the Khardung La road, one of the highest motorable stretches. The road is being turned into a two-lane pass. Incidentally, it is the development of border road infrastructure which is believed to be one of the points of contention between India...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh Defence Minister of India

Rajnath Singh to meet CDS General Bipin Rawat, three service chiefs to discuss India-China border dispute

 The meeting will also focus on the overall security situation of the country.
DNA

Eye on China: Govt plans to hike budget allocation for BRO

 With an eye firmly on China, the government plans to hike the budget allocation for the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to Rs 11,800 crore during the ongoing..
IndiaTimes
Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO [Video]

Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 09 inaugurated six new bridges built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu through video conferencing. These bridges have been constructed at the cost of around Rs 43 crore. He congratulated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for completing the task with great skills. Rajnath Singh also said, "I feel proud to say that the construction of these bridges has been completed on time despite constant firing by the enemies."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:52Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India

PLA begins Pangong pullback ahead of army talks next week

 Chinese troops have now also pulled back from the confrontation site at Pangong Tso, though they are still to vacate the heights, setting the stage for the next..
IndiaTimes

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

 China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

China completes withdrawal of troops from 3 areas; another round of talks expected Friday

 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday completed withdrawal of its troops from two more face-off sites in Gogra and Hot Springs in eastern Ladakh in..
IndiaTimes

India again rejects China's claim over Galwan Valley; another round of talks expected on Friday

 India has once again rejected China's claim over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh even as both sides are expected to hold another round of diplomatic talks on the..
IndiaTimes

People's Liberation Army People's Liberation Army Combined military forces of the People's Republic of China

LAC disengagement: India to look out for signs of China not abiding by deal

 If the dirt-track road the Chinese have built along the Galwan river all the way to the LAC is found to have been “black-topped” to asphalt in coming weeks,..
IndiaTimes

Chinese troops move back by 2 km after disengagement process with India at Patrolling Point 15

 The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since Sunday
DNA

India shouldn't budge an inch till status quo ante restored at Indo-China border: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tuesday said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument that intrusions..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Did it despite border firing': Rajnath Singh on inauguration of bridges in J&K [Video]

'Did it despite border firing': Rajnath Singh on inauguration of bridges in J&K

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated six new bridges in Jammu and Kashmir. The inauguration was done through video conferencing. Built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the bridges have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
If nobody came, where did China withdraw from: Salman Khurshid asks Centre [Video]

If nobody came, where did China withdraw from: Salman Khurshid asks Centre

Former union minister and senior leader of Congress party, Salman Khurshid, raised questions over the statements given by central government on India-China clash at LAC in Ladakh. Khurshid said, "First..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
Shouldn't trust China, physical verifications important: Defence expert on disengagement at LAC [Video]

Shouldn't trust China, physical verifications important: Defence expert on disengagement at LAC

Defence expert PK Sehgal on July 7 shared his expertise on disengagement of troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Emphasising on importance of physical verification, he said that India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Digital Yuan to be tested by China’s Uber, Didi

Digital Yuan to be tested by China’s Uber, Didi China’s digital Yuan, along with its ongoing trial in four cities, would also be tested by ride-hailing giant, Didi in the country. This is according to...
WorldNews

TikTok might leave China to allay security concerns

 TikTok is facing bans and probes all over the world, and most of them are pointing to their Chinese roots. Now, to put these concerns at rest, the app’s parent...
The Next Web Also reported by •Jerusalem Post

Eye on China: India to invite Australia for Malabar naval exercise

 India plans to invite Australia to join the annual Malabar naval exercise that has so far included just Japan and the US, in a move that could risk China's ire....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FT.com

Tweets about this