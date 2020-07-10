Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern Ladakh

Did it in time despite continuous border firing: Rajanth Singh on inauguration of 6 bridges built by BRO



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 09 inaugurated six new bridges built by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Jammu through video conferencing. These bridges have been constructed at the cost of around Rs 43 crore. He congratulated the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for completing the task with great skills. Rajnath Singh also said, "I feel proud to say that the construction of these bridges has been completed on time despite constant firing by the enemies."

Credit: ANI