Narendra Modi addresses Indian soldiers in Ladakh, says their strength sent strong message to world
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about India's strength.
"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," said PM...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the soldiers of Indian Army who are deployed in Ladakh and are protecting India’s border. He also paid tribute to soldiers who were killed in the face-off with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15. PM Modi said while addressing the soldiers...
PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh and interacted with forces. The Prime Minister was accompanied by CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. PM Modi was reportedly at a forward..
