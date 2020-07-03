Narendra Modi addresses Indian soldiers in Ladakh, says their strength sent strong message to world Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Leh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimmoo, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about India's strength.



"The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," said PM... 👓 View full article

