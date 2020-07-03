|
Modi in Ladakh: PM lauds Indian soldiers' bravery, says their strength sent strong message to world
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
PM Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimu, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about India's strength. "The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," said PM Modi while addressing the soldiers.
