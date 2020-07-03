Global  

Modi in Ladakh: PM lauds Indian soldiers' bravery, says their strength sent strong message to world

IndiaTimes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
PM Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers in Nimu, Ladakh, saying that the bravery displayed by them and their compatriots have conveyed a message to the world about India's strength. "The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India's strength," said PM Modi while addressing the soldiers.
News video: India urges China to ‘ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’

India urges China to ‘ensure expeditious restoration of peace in border areas’ 02:01

 India on Thursday again urged China to ensure “expeditious restoration” of peace and tranquility in the border areas and honour bilateral agreements in a bid to ease the border standoff in Ladakh sector, where 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent brawl with the Chinese troops on June 15. An...

Dharma Chakra Day: PM Modi to address celebration of Asaadh Poornima tomorrow

 On Asaadh Poornima on July 4, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Saturday inaugurate the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra..
True leadership in action: JP Nadda on PM's visit to Ladakh

 BJP leaders hailed PM Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh on Friday amid a military standoff between India and China, with party president JP Nadda saying his "words..
India bringing modern technologies from around world for armed forces: PM

 On a surprise visit to Ladakh in the midst of heightened tension between India and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told soldiers that modernisation..
Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers [Video]

Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh. He paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash. PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China. Hall of Fame Museum was established in Leh to showcase valour, sacrifice and achievements of Indian Army in various operations in the region.

Amidst tension with China, Indian Army deploys more troops in eastern Ladakh

 Taking the deployment of this division, the Indian Army now has four divisions in east Ladakh alone. Before May, only one division was stationed in the area. A..
'Our commitment to peace not our weakness': Top five quotes of PM Modi at Nimu in Ladakh

 Addressing the jawans at Nimu in Ladakh, Modi recalled that India has always given a befitting reply to anyone who has tried to disturb the prevailing atmosphere..
World Wars or peace, whenever need arises world has seen our soldiers' efforts towards peace: PM Modi in Ladakh

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while addressing the soldiers at Nimmoo in Leh said that whether it is about World Wars or peace, whenever the need..
'Your bravery sent a message to world': PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh

 PM Modi on Friday made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimmoo amid ongoing tension with China.
