Why India banned 59 apps including the wildly popular TikTok over a geopolitical dispute with China Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps on June 29, including TikTok.

· The ban follows a border skirmish between India and China in the disputed territory of Ladakh on June 15, and escalates geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

· India says the ban is about preserving "data sovereignty", implying that it wants... · India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps on June 29, including TikTok.· The ban follows a border skirmish between India and China in the disputed territory of Ladakh on June 15, and escalates geopolitical tensions between the two countries.· India says the ban is about preserving "data sovereignty", implying that it wants 👓 View full article

