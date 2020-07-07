Why India banned 59 apps including the wildly popular TikTok over a geopolitical dispute with China
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () · India banned 59 Chinese-owned apps on June 29, including TikTok.
· The ban follows a border skirmish between India and China in the disputed territory of Ladakh on June 15, and escalates geopolitical tensions between the two countries.
· India says the ban is about preserving "data sovereignty", implying that it wants...
