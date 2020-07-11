Global  
 

World Population Day 2020: Emphasis on health, rights of women and girls

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
July 11 is celebrated at World Population Day. The day is observed to understand and spread awareness about the social and economic challenges faced in the world due to the rising population. With the COVID-19 outbreak affecting millions across the globe, a factor of public health also has been included in these challenges this...
News video: Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh

Need to bring Population Control Act in India: Giriraj Singh 02:24

 On World Population Day 2020, Union Minister Giriraj Singh reiterated his demand for Population Control Act in the country. "The rising population has become a challenge for us. If we want to stand with developed nations then we'll have to bring Population Control Act - a strict Act which will be...

COVID-19: WHO issues new guidelines on airborne transmission: watch to know more | Oneindia News [Video]

COVID-19: WHO issues new guidelines on airborne transmission: watch to know more | Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic rages on across the world, The World Health Organization has acknowledged that there's possibility of coronavirus being spread in the air under certain conditons. The UN..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:01Published
COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India's cases, fatalities per million among lowest in world, says Health Ministry

In media brief held on July 09, OSD of Ministry of Health, Rajesh Bhushan said that despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. Bhushan said, "We..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:42Published
Socially Distant Day Care Coming To NYC Next Week [Video]

Socially Distant Day Care Coming To NYC Next Week

The New York City Department of Health voted to allow the businesses to reopen Monday, with strict safety guidelines in place. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published

World Population Day: 'No time to waste' in empowering women

World Population Day: 'No time to waste' in empowering women The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, everywhere, “but it does not affect everyone equally”, the UN chief said in his message for World Population Day, on...
WorldNews


