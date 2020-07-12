|
Sachin Pilot to join BJP? Twitter flooded with memes after Cong leader arrives in Delhi
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP soon after reports of him arriving in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi emerged.
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
'Truth can be distorted, not defeated': Sachin Pilot reacts after being removed from Rajasthan Congress cabinetPilot has been removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.
DNA
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Congress Legislative Party meeting underway at Jaipur hotel
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister, state Congress chief; 2 other ministers droppedIt was reported that 102 MLAs present at the CLP meeting had unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot be removed from the party.
DNA
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Delhi's COVID situation improved due to increased testing, working together: Kejriwal
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
CM Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's 2nd Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18Published
Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi to salvage Rajasthan political crisis? Cong leader calls meeting with Sachin PilotMeanwhile, Pilot arrived in Delhi today for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.
DNA
No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visitCongress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no..
DNA
Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Congress' Gujarat unitHe had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
DNA
