Sachin Pilot to join BJP? Twitter flooded with memes after Cong leader arrives in Delhi

DNA Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Twitter was flooded with posts suggesting that Pilot will join BJP soon after reports of him arriving in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi emerged.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies

Watch: Congress leader PL Punia says Sachin Pilot is in BJP, then clarifies 02:04

 As the crisis in Rajasthan unfolds, Congress leader PL Punia said that Sachin Pilot is now in the BJP. The Congress leader, however, clarified later saying he was speaking about Jyotiraditya Scindia and it was a slip of tongue. He further added that Sachin Pilot has made it clear that he is not...

Sachin Pilot

'Truth can be distorted, not defeated': Sachin Pilot reacts after being removed from Rajasthan Congress cabinet

 Pilot has been removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

 "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
Watch: Congress Legislative Party meeting underway at Jaipur hotel [Video]

Watch: Congress Legislative Party meeting underway at Jaipur hotel

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting is underway at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 14 amid current Rajasthan political turmoil. On July 13, 20 Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot didn't attend the CLP meeting.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot sacked as Deputy Chief Minister, state Congress chief; 2 other ministers dropped

 It was reported that 102 MLAs present at the CLP meeting had unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot be removed from the party.
Bharatiya Janata Party

BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind [Video]

BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on July 14. They met President Kovind over death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging on July 13. The delegation also apprised him about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in West Bengal. While speaking to ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Killing is being covered up as suicide. We demanded President for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as we don't trust any agency of Bengal government." "We told that such a government has no right to be in power," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Delhi

Delhi's COVID situation improved due to increased testing, working together: Kejriwal [Video]

Delhi's COVID situation improved due to increased testing, working together: Kejriwal

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal credited increased testing and working in unison for the betterment in COVID-19 situation in the capital. He said, "Positivity rate and death rate is coming down and recovery rate has increased rapidly but people should not be complacent. You never know, COVID-19 may surge again. Right now, taking precautions are the biggest weapon. Use of masks, sanitisers and washing hands is very important. Increased testing and working in unison is to credit for the betterment in situation." Although Delhi has over 1 lakh confirmed cases of coronavirus, its active infections stands just above 19,000.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published
CM Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's 2nd Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital [Video]

CM Kejriwal inaugurates Delhi's 2nd Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 2nd Plasma Bank at Lok Nayak Hospital on July 14 in view of COVID-19 outbreak. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present. An apheresis machine has been setup in the hospital which is used to separate the blood components. He said, "We have started Delhi's second Plasma Bank at LNJP Hospital today. Delhi is the first state where we have started country's very first Plasma Bank at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. It will help to save more lives."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress

While addressing a joint press conference in Rajasthan's Jaipur on July 13, the member of Congress Working Committee (CWC), Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. He said, "If anyone, be at any post or profile, has any problem, they must come forward and mention the issue on the party forum. If anyone is upset in family, they should find a solution by sitting with members of the family. On behalf of Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, I convey that doors of Congress party are always open for Sachin ji or any member," Randeep Singh Surjewala added. "I appeal to all Congress MLAs that people have voted for Congress to lead a stable government in the state, so all MLAs should take part in the Congress Legislative Party meeting today and make our govt in the state stronger," he further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published

Rajasthan govt crisis: MLAs can discuss problems, issues with me, Avinash Pandey says

 "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me this task saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA has any problem or wants to discuss..
Rahul Gandhi to salvage Rajasthan political crisis? Cong leader calls meeting with Sachin Pilot

 Meanwhile, Pilot arrived in Delhi today for a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, sources quoted by news agency IANS said on Sunday.
DNA

No threat to Ashok Gehlot government, Rajasthan Congress on Sachin Pilot's Delhi visit

 Congress General Secretary In-Charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pandey has submitted a report to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi and said that there's no..
DNA

Sonia Gandhi appoints Hardik Patel as working president of Congress' Gujarat unit

 He had joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.
DNA

Vikram Chandra on Pilot's defiance, Gehlot's show of strength, & other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Pilot's defiance, Gehlot's show of strength, & other stories

Congress rebel and Rajasthan deputy chief minister, Sachin Piliot, remains defiant despite over 100 lawmakers attending the party’s legislature meet in capital Jaipur and passing a resolution backing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:11Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan politics said that Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10 am on July 14. He said, "To discuss political situation another Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? [Video]

Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go?

Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:24Published

Sachin Pilot in Delhi, seeks time to meet Cong chief Sonia Gandhi

 Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi to meet party high command and has sought time for a meeting with Congress interim President...
