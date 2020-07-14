Global  
 

CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 to be released tomorrow

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE class 10th exam results tomorrow on its official website cbseresult.nic.in.

The Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' l on Tuesday tweeted, “My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board...
0
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78

CBSE Class 12 Result 2020 declared, overall pass percentage recorded at 88.78 01:27

 CBSE has announced class 12 board exam results on its official website. Students can check their results online at cbse.nic.in. Overall pass percentage is recorded at 88.78, compared to 83.4 last year. Exams of 12 papers were cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Results for pending exams have been...

