CBSE class 10th exam results 2020: Results to be out today at cbseresults.nic.in

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CBSE class 12 result | '98% students of Delhi govt schools passed exam': Kejriwal



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi education model made history as pass percentage of the city-state's govt CBSE schools was recorded at 98. Earlier, Kejriwal took to Twitter and announced.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:17 Published 11 hours ago History made as 98% students of Delhi govt schools cleared Class 12 exams: CM Kejriwal



In a press conference held in Delhi on July 14, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, announced that Delhi education model has made history with 98 per cent children in government schools passing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 18 hours ago Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain tops CBSE class 12 exam, scores 600/600 marks



Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain, a class 12th student scored 600 marks out of 600 to get 100% marks in the CBSE class 12 results declared on Monday. The 18-year-old did not lose a single mark in any of her.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this