UK Board result 2020: Uttarakhand Class 12, Class 10 scores to be out at 11 am on ubse.uk.gov.in Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

*UK Board result 2020:* The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will announce Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results today at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on *ubse.uk.gov.in* and *uaresults.nic.in**.*



*Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020*



· Go to... 👓 View full article

