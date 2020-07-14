RIP Naya Rivera: After five days of an extensive search, Glee star found dead at California Lake

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation could take days. Rivera, 33, went to Lake Piru on Wednesday. She rented a pontoon boat with her...
Nearly a week since her disappearance, Holyywood actor Naya Rivera's body has been recovered by the police. The Glee actor was untraceabe since Wednesday afternoon in Lake Piru where she went swimming..
The cast of Glee is speaking out with touching tributes for the late actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez on the hit Fox series. The 33-year-old actress... Just Jared Also reported by •WorldNews •CBS News