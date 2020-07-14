Global  
 

RIP Naya Rivera: After five days of an extensive search, Glee star found dead at California Lake

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Glee star Naya Rivera found dead at California Lake on Monday after five days of an extensive search. Check out the whole story to find out more.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera 00:34

 Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation could take days. Rivera, 33, went to Lake Piru on Wednesday. She rented a pontoon boat with her...

