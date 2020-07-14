Rahul Gandhi current affairs, history series put off

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on January 1, 1970