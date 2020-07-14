|
Rahul Gandhi current affairs, history series put off
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Rahul Gandhi’s promised video series on history and current affairs, which was to be launched on Twitter on Tuesday, was put off due to the developments in Rajasthan. On Monday, taking many within the party by surprise, Rahul had announced a video series in which he said that he would expose “fascist interests” in the media and a “narrative of lies” that was “tearing India apart”.
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Pilot episode: Young turks vs old guards debate comes to the fore again"Pilot's departure could similarly embolden some other leaders who are feeling anxious in the party and are unable to manage redressal of their grievances. There..
IndiaTimes
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
India's coronavirus tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week: Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country and said the tally will cross 10 lakh mark this..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus againSix Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot..
IndiaTimes
Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong dramaA picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulenceThe bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as..
IndiaTimes
Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspendedCongress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this