Rahul Gandhi current affairs, history series put off

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Rahul Gandhi’s promised video series on history and current affairs, which was to be launched on Twitter on Tuesday, was put off due to the developments in Rajasthan. On Monday, taking many within the party by surprise, Rahul had announced a video series in which he said that he would expose “fascist interests” in the media and a “narrative of lies” that was “tearing India apart”.
News video: 'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti

'Rahul Gandhi doesn't let bright young leaders grow in Congress': Uma Bharti 02:08

 BJP leader Uma Bharti has blamed Rahul Gandhi for the crisis in the Rajasthan government. She said that Rahul Gandhi does not let bright young leaders grow in the party due to his insecurity. The senior BJP leader alleged that this is the reason why promising young leaders want to quit the party....

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Pilot episode: Young turks vs old guards debate comes to the fore again

 "Pilot's departure could similarly embolden some other leaders who are feeling anxious in the party and are unable to manage redressal of their grievances. There..
IndiaTimes
Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Gandhi family is jealous of young leaders: Uma Bharti on Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National vice president, Uma Bharti, on July 14, held Rahul Gandhi accountable for the political crisis in Rajasthan. While speaking to ANI in Bhopal, she said, "The whole crisis in Rajasthan is due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family because they insult young leaders and are jealous of them." "Gandhis only want those who do 'he he he' with them to stay in government," Uma Bharti added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

India's coronavirus tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country and said the tally will cross 10 lakh mark this..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

6 BSP MLAs in Rajasthan who joined Cong in focus again

 Six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs who had joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan in 2019 are likely to play a crucial role in case chief minister Ashok Gehlot..
IndiaTimes

Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong drama

 A picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Congress ejects Pilot as dy CM, PCC chief amid Raj turbulence

 The bitter feud between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his challenger Sachin Pilot reached the point of no return with Congress on Tuesday sacking the latter as..
IndiaTimes

Sanjay Jha defends Pilot, gets suspended

 Congress on Tuesday suspended Sanjay Jha from the party for indiscipline, a move that appeared triggered by his defence of Sachin Pilot. In wake of Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Uma Bharti blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

Uma Bharti blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan political crisis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National Vice President, Uma Bharti on July 13, accused Rahul Gandhi for political crisis in Rajasthan. She said that Rahul Gandhi is responsible for what's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
Watch: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators, gives demo [Video]

Watch: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators, gives demo

AgVa Healthcare owner Prof Diwakar Vaish responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations. Doubts were raised on functionality of indigenous ventilators. Prof Vaish said that faulty third party..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:41Published
Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators [Video]

Rahul Gandhi not a doctor, willing to give him a demo: AgVa rejects allegations of faulty ventilators

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre is procuring 'substandard' ventilators from a private firm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor Diwakar Vaish, the owner of AgVa..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published

