Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Shekhar Suman reneges on taking a back seat; says, 'So what if family is not coming forward'

Bollywood Life Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Shekhar Suman has reneged on his promise on taking a back seat in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, citing Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, openly calling for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death (which happened after his announcement) being the reason behind him again taking up the cause
