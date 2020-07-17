Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Shekhar Suman reneges on taking a back seat; says, 'So what if family is not coming forward'
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Shekhar Suman has reneged on his promise on taking a back seat in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, citing Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, openly calling for a CBI inquiry into the actor's death (which happened after his announcement) being the reason behind him again taking up the cause
Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in his death case. She took to Twitter saying, “I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take...
A Gaya based businessman has bought an acre of land on the moon on his birthday. Neeraj Kumar said that he had heard about Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and others owning land on the moon and he..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published