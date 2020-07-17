Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed up, according to reports. The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of the dissident MLAs, as part of investigation into two audio clips.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs

Private hotels open for everyone: Haryana CM on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs 01:06

 Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar reacted on stay of Rajasthan Congress MLAs at a private hotel in Manesar. He said, "Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gurgaon Gurgaon City

Shopkeepers protest against anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram [Video]

Shopkeepers protest against anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram

Local shop owners in Sadar Bazar area of Haryana's Gurugram claimed that Municipal Corporation issued them hefty fines and sealed their shops. The shops were allegedly sealed for land encroachment. While speaking to ANI, the Vice President of Sadar Bazar Association, Sumit Narang said, "We abide by guidelines still receive hefty fines. We will break this seal and work."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Stop accepting BJP 'hospitality', come back, Randeep Surjewala tells Sachin Pilot

 Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said if dissident leader Sachin Pilot is not joining the BJP, he should stop accepting that party's..
IndiaTimes

As COVID-19 cases rise in Haryana, state govt hints at strict lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat

 Haryana has a total of 21,894 COVID-19 cases out of which 308 people have succumbed to the disease.
DNA

Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong drama

 A picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes

Haryana Haryana State in northern India

Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot [Video]

Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot

After sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said he was not joining the BJP, the Congress party has now asked him if that is indeed true, then the formed should immediately come out of the security cover of Haryana government, and come home in Jaipur. "We have seen Sachin Pilot's statement that he won't join BJP. I'd like to tell him that if you don't want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP's Haryana govt. Stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur," said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday evening

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis [Video]

'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 17 said the Congress is levelling "baseless allegations" against the party in Rajasthan through "manufactured audio clip". "BJP rejects all the baseless allegations being levelled against the BJP leaders by Congress in Rajasthan. Actually, Congress is frustrated as it couldn't put its house in order. They want to blame BJP for their failures by using a manufactured audio clip," said Patra after Congress accused BJP for involving in horse trading amid Rajasthan political crisis.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA [Video]

Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA

Sarith PS, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case has been brought to a special court by National Investigation Team (NIA) on July 17 in Kochi. The hearing is underway. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on July 16 said that India is in touch with UAE authorities regarding the probe into Kerala gold smuggling case. 30 kg gold concealed in diplomatic baggage was seized at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport by the Customs Department after which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan government has come under fire from the opposition parties including Congress and BJP. BJP chief JP Nadda on July 12 had alleged the involvement of Kerala CM's office in the gold smuggling case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jodhpur Police launched 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for inspection [Video]

Jodhpur Police launched 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for inspection

Police launched a campaign in Rajasthan's Jodhpur amid coronavirus outbreak. Jodhpur Police will visit houses of COVID patients daily under 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign. While speaking to ANI, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
What Would Dismantling The Police Look Like? [Video]

What Would Dismantling The Police Look Like?

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a plan to allow the elimination of its police department. But what would dismantling law enforcement look like?

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:20Published
Kanpur shootout: What Bikru village locals want after Vikas Dubey’s encounter [Video]

Kanpur shootout: What Bikru village locals want after Vikas Dubey’s encounter

After gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter, locals from Bikru village say they want proper investigation to be done in the case. Vikas Dubey, a native of Bikru village, was killed in an encounter on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan MLAs challenge notices, seek time to file fresh petition

 Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident leaders on Thursday moved the High Court, challenging the notices from the Rajasthan Speaker over a Congress move to...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon

 A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed...
IndiaTimes

Congress accuses BJP of destabilising Rajasthan govt, suspends two party members over alleged horsetrading

 Special Operations Group (SOG) lodged 2 FIRs over purported audio clip about a conspiracy to topple Rajasthan Government.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this