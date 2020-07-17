|
Haryana police stop Rajasthan cops from entering dissidents' hotel in Gurgaon
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped by Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon, where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed up, according to reports. The Rajasthan police had sent a Special Operations Group team to BJP-ruled Haryana to collect voice samples of the dissident MLAs, as part of investigation into two audio clips.
Gurgaon City
Shopkeepers protest against anti-encroachment drive in Gurugram
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33Published
Stop accepting BJP 'hospitality', come back, Randeep Surjewala tells Sachin PilotCongress general secretary Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday said if dissident leader Sachin Pilot is not joining the BJP, he should stop accepting that party's..
IndiaTimes
As COVID-19 cases rise in Haryana, state govt hints at strict lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, SonipatHaryana has a total of 21,894 COVID-19 cases out of which 308 people have succumbed to the disease.
DNA
Political quarantine with Covid front as Haryana resort turns nucleus of Rajasthan Cong dramaA picturesque resort on a rocky sweep of the Aravalis south of Gurgaon became a ‘Covid quarantine centre’ earlier this week, soon after the 20 Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Haryana State in northern India
Come home to Jaipur if you're not joining BJP: Congress tells Sachin Pilot
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:22Published
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Sachin Pilot, dissident MLAs get 4-day breather: Speaker's action on hold till Tuesday eveningSachin Pilot and 18 other Congress dissident MLAs on Friday got a four-day reprieve from any action by the assembly speaker on the disqualification notices..
IndiaTimes
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:46Published
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Gold smuggling case: Prime accused Sarith PS brought to special court by NIA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
