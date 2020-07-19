|
Parliament panels have started scrutinising handling of Covid-19 in India: M Venkaiah Naidu
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The Rajya Sabha chairman said he has held several rounds of discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on enabling the meetings of the parliamentary committees and the Monsoon session of Parliament. "Given the corona-induced social distancing norm, the logistics of seating of MPs required detailed deliberation and planning. The government also recently reached out to both the presiding officers (Naidu and Birla) on holding the Monsoon session.
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Om Birla Speaker of The Lok Sabha
RS Chairman, LS Speaker explore options to conduct monsoon session of ParliamentRajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla discussed on Monday the possibility of accommodating MPs in both the Houses during a session..
IndiaTimes
YSRCP MP writes letter to LS Speaker, seeks protection from Central forces
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50Published
Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India
CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
BJP appoints new chief whips in RS, LSFormer Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources..
IndiaTimes
Rajya Sabha Chairman, Lok Sabha speaker discuss possibilities of holding both Houses separately, maybe on alternate days
IndiaTimes
Veteran socialist leader and Lok Sabha member Ram Awadesh Singh passes away at a private hospital in Patna
IndiaTimes
Parliament Legislative body of government
'British Parliament Panel's link with Islamabad established': Ruchi Ghanashyam, ex-envoy to UKThe British Parliamentary panel led by Labour MP Debbie Abraham had visited Pakistan and PoK in February this year.
DNA
PM suggests York as Parliament's temporary homeMPs and peers may need to move while the Palace of Westminster undergoes restoration works.
BBC News
Monsoon session will be held with precautions: Parliamentary Affairs Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18Published
Aditya Birla Group Indian multinational conglomerate
Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament
Britain at risk of becoming 'cultural wasteland' with widespread closures and redundancies in arts sector, MPs warnCommittee says £1.5bn injection 'was too late for many in the sector'
Independent
Russia report: UK considers tougher security laws after criticism by MPsMinisters are set to face questions in the Commons after MPs said the UK "underestimated" the threat of Russia.
BBC News
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports sayUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been “bought” by China and suggested that his failings have..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports sayTrump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent
MPs back new terror laws as government warned it can't 'lock terrorists away for longer and hope for the best'Government plans to keep extremists in jail for longer after three terror attacks by released prisoners
Independent
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this