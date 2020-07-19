Parliament panels have started scrutinising handling of Covid-19 in India: M Venkaiah Naidu Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Rajya Sabha chairman said he has held several rounds of discussions with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on enabling the meetings of the parliamentary committees and the Monsoon session of Parliament . "Given the corona-induced social distancing norm, the logistics of seating of MPs required detailed deliberation and planning. The government also recently reached out to both the presiding officers (Naidu and Birla ) on holding the Monsoon session. 👓 View full article

