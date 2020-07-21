Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. ​​Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent.


