Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent.
Biplab Kumar Deb 10th Chief minister of Indian state of Tripura
Punjabis Ethnic group associated with the Punjab region in subcontinent
Bengalis Ethnic group native to Bangladesh and India
Jat people ethnic group of India and Pakistan
Tripura State in north-eastern India
