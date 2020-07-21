Global  
 

Tripura CM apologises for statement comparing Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis, and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. ​​Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent.
