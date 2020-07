Tripura CM apologises for remark on Jats & Punjabis Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday apologised for his statements comparing Punjabis and Jats with Bengalis and said he did not intend to hurt sentiments. Deb had stirred a controversy by saying Punjabis and Jats are physically strong but less brainy while Bengalis are known to be very intelligent. Seeking forgiveness, Deb said many of his friends were Punjabis and Jats. 👓 View full article