Priyanka Gandhi Vadra all set to vacate her govt bungalow, will shift to house in Gurugram

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Sources close to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have stated that she will stay in Gurugram for the next few months. She is currently scouting two or three places in the national capital for rented accommodation and is expected to finalise it soon, sources added.
Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi vacates Delhi's government bungalow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed over the documents of her central government allotted accommodation, to officials of Central Public Works Department. She vacated the accommodation at Delhi's Lodhi Estate on July 30. The Central govt cancelled the allotment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's official accommodation on July 01.

Alibaba founder summoned by Gurugram court over former employee's complaint [Video]

Alibaba founder summoned by Gurugram court over former employee's complaint

A local court in Gurugram summoned founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma over a former employee's complaint seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the Chinese company. Lawyer Atul Ahlawat said, "My client Pushpandra Singh Parmar has filed a civil suit against Jack Ma, the Founder of Alibaba Group, for wrongful termination. He was working as an Associate Director with Alibaba's UC Web Mobile Company. He is seeking a compensation of Rs. 2 crore. The allegations which are contained in the civil suit are very serious and the allegations are of such nature if found true, gives greater importance and shows the modus operandi of the Chinese companies in India and while they're trying to push narrative of their country. They are harming public notion. There are more than 13 crore Indian users of UC browser as per claimed by the company and the fake news or misinformed public opinion is being circulated." He further said, "Gurugram District Court has issued summons to the defendants, including Jack Ma, the Founder of Alibaba Group. Summons are returnable for 29th July. Till date, we have not received any response from the defendants."

