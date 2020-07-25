Global  
 

Rajasthan political crisis: Can governor 'defy' CM advice to summon assembly session

Saturday, 25 July 2020
As Rajasthan Congress MLAs sit on dharna demanding summoning of the Assembly, questions arise whether the Governor, in exercise of his powers under Article 174, could defy or delay in heeding to the advice rendered by council of ministers headed by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
