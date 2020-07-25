Rajasthan political crisis: Can governor 'defy' CM advice to summon assembly session

'Political and corrupt plot in Rajasthan is before everyone': Patra on CM Gehlot



Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on July 24 lambasted on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that political and corrupt plot is before everyone in Rajasthan. "Manner in which Ashok Gehlot is working in Rajasthan with politicised bureaucracy, corruption and vendetta was exposed by media today. It was exposed that the wife and family of the then SOG head Anil Paliwal has business connections with the family of Ashok Gehlot. Anil Paliwal's wife is the promoter of Fairmont Hotel, where Congress MLAs have been staying and the partner of Vaibhav Gehlot - Ashok Gehlot's son - RK Sharma is associated with this hotel. A political and corrupt plot is before everyone today," said Patra.

